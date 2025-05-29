NFL announces Vikings preseason dates, including national CBS game
It'll be the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Houston Texans in the preseason opener for both teams this coming season.
The NFL released all the details for the preseason on Thursday, and Minnesota will open Saturday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. CT against the Texans inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Vikings will then host joint practices with the New England Patriots the following week before hosting the Patriots in the second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 16. That'll be a 12 p.m. CT kickoff.
The preseason wraps up with the Vikings on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, Aug. 22. That'll be a 7 p.m. CT kickoff and the game will be televised on CBS. The Vikings-Titans matchup is one of only five preseason games that'll receive national television coverage.
- Hall of Fame Game: Chargers vs. Lions on July 31 (NBC)
- Bills at Bears on Aug. 17 (FOX)
- Bengals at Commanders on Aug. 18 (ESPN)
- Patriots at Giants on Aug. 21 (Prime Video)
- Vikings at Titans on Aug. 22 (CBS)
The preseason games against the Texans and Patriots will be televised locally by FOX 9.
The regular season opener will feature a divisional battle between the Vikings and Bears at Soldier Field on Monday, Sept. 8.