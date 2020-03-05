NFL Combine Winners: Wide Receivers Who Could Interest Vikings

Last week was a huge week in the draft process for the Vikings, as they flocked to Indianapolis to interview and observe many of the prospects on their big board during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

A prospect's game tape from college is the most important thing in their evaluation. But their interviews, measurements, medical reviews, athletic testing, and drill performances at the combine go a long way, too. With that in mind, let's go over some of the biggest winners from this year's combine at positions of need for the Vikings.

We're going to close out this series by looking at some wide receivers who shined at the combine. You'll notice we skipped linebacker and edge rusher on the defensive side of the ball, and we're skipping running back and tight end on offense. That's because none of those are positions of major need for the Vikings this offseason. They could certainly draft players at any of those positions on Day 3, but it's probably not worth speculating on any names. For quarterbacks, we looked at five potential late-round developmental options.

Wide receiver may not seem like a pressing need for the Vikings, considering they have two of the game's best in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. But last season, with Thielen missing virtually half the season due to a hamstring injury, showed that the Vikings could use additional depth. 2019 seventh-round pick Bisi Johnson was a surprising breakout player, but with Thielen hurt, the Vikings were forced to turn to the likes of Laquon Treadwell and Alexander Hollins at times. The Vikings aren't going to take a receiver in the first round, but it would make sense to grab one as early as Day 2 to come in and compete with Johnson for the WR3 role.

Here are a few players who impressed in Indy and could be fits for the Vikings.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

It will be interesting to see what type of receiver the Vikings end up prioritizing to compete for the WR3 role. If they're looking for a big-bodied, explosive player who could complement Diggs and Thielen as a red-zone threat, Peoples-Jones might be a perfect fit. The 6-foot-2 Michigan product wasn't highly productive in college after being one of the top recruits in the country in 2017, but some of that can be attributed to poor quarterback play. His stock is rising rapidly after a remarkable combine performance. DPJ's 44.5-inch vertical jump and 11'7" broad jump led all players – not wide receivers, players – in Indy. His vertical jump number has only been exceeded twice since 2006. That type of freaky explosiveness is probably going to land DPJ in the second round.

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Another big receiver who turned heads at the combine was Claypool. But unlike Peoples-Jones, Claypool has the college stats to back up his testing, with 13 receiving touchdowns and over 1,000 yards as a senior. Heading into Indy, some were suggesting a move to tight end for the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Claypool. Then he went a ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, beating out receivers 50 pounds lighter than him and becoming the second player ever to run sub-4.45 at over 235 pounds. The first to do it? Calvin Johnson. Claypool's 19 bench press reps and 40.5-inch vertical were top-five marks among receivers, adding to his ridiculous week. Claypool, like DPJ, may have vaulted himself into the second round. Look at this spider chart:

John Hightower, Boise State

If the Vikings are looking for more of a traditional speed threat, Hightower could be a good option in the third or fourth round. At 6-foot-1, 189-pounds, he ran a 4.43 40 and impressed in the three-cone drill and the 20-yard shuttle. He also looked great in on-field drills, making several difficult catches with ease.

Devin Duvernay, Texas

It's pretty cool to think about the fact that the Vikings' top three wideouts last year were a fifth-round pick (Diggs, '15), an undrafted free agent (Thielen, '14), and a seventh-round pick (Johnson, '19). Meanwhile, their lone early-round wide receiver in the Zimmer era – Treadwell in the first round in '16 – was a bust. By that logic, Rick Spielman and the Vikings might as well wait until later on Day 3 to look for another receiver. Duvernay could be that guy. The 5-foot-10 former Longhorn ran a 4.39 40 and, like Hightower, was excellent in the agility drills. He has potential as both a deep threat and a yards after catch player.

