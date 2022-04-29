NFL Draft: After Trading Down, Who Could the Vikings Target With Picks 32 and 34?

The Vikings will have a chance to add two impact players with their new picks.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first draft decision as Vikings GM was a controversial one: trading the No. 12 and 46 picks to the division-rival Lions for picks 32, 34, and 66.

There will be plenty of time for analysis and opinions on the decision going forward, but for now, the focus turns to the No. 32 pick tonight. Assuming the Vikings don't trade down again, they'll wrap up the first round by making the selection originally traded from the Rams to the Lions in the Matthew Stafford deal.

Here's a look at some players at positions of need who the Vikings could target at 32 (and early tomorrow night at 34).

Cornerbacks

Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Kaiir Elam, Florida (update: gone to Bills at 23)

Kyler Gordon, Washington

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Booth and Elam might not make it to 32, but at least a few members of this group will be there. Cornerback is the Vikings' biggest need.

Edge rushers

Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State (update: gone to Jets at 26)

George Karlaftis, Purdue

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

David Ojabo, Michigan

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

After the falling Johnson, all four edge rushers in this tier come from the Big Ten. Karlaftis probably won't be there, but the other three might. Ojabo is coming off an Achilles injury.

Safeties

Dax Hill, Michigan

Lewis Cine, Georgia

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

The Vikings passed on Kyle Hamilton, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're against drafting a safety early.

Interior defensive line

Travis Jones, Connecticut

Logan Hall, Houston

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

The Vikings could use more pass-rush juice on the inside.

Linebacker

Devin Lloyd, Utah (update: gone to Jaguars at 27)

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Would the Vikings take an off-ball linebacker this early?

Interior offensive line

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (update: gone to Ravens at 25)

Center of the future?

Wide receiver

George Pickens, Georgia

Christian Watson, NDSU

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

John Metchie III, Alabama

The Vikings will have options to add another young receiver to Kevin O'Connell's offense.

Quarterback

Malik Willis, Liberty

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Sam Howell, UNC

Wouldn't this be something?

Stay tuned. Pick 32 is approaching.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.