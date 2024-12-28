NFL insider reports Vikings want Sam Darnold back in 2025
There is a new chapter in the Sam Darnold saga. Senior NFL insider for The Athletic Dianna Russini is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings wants Darnold back in 2025.
A new Russini’s What I’m Hearing article on Saturday featured a lot of tidbits regarding Darnold's situation with the Vikings, with Russini citing a "team source" suggesting Darnold could be back next year after his spectacular 2024 season under center in Minnesota.
"They spent a first-round pick on J.J. McCarthy last spring and Darnold is in for a big payday in March. Despite that, after conversations with a team source, one thing is clear: The Vikings want Darnold back in Minnesota for 2025," Russini wrote.
Russini mentioned a lot of interesting potential options, most notably a franchise tag for Darnold. She also talked about how Kevin O'Connell's contract will be up in 2025, so there are a few big decisions Minnesota will need to make this offseason.
There's further potential intrigue with the Vikings having signed Daniel Jones to their practice squad following his release from the New York Giants. The initial consensus behind the signing was that Jones was being lined up as McCarthy's backup in 2025, but with Darnold having led the Vikings to a 13-2 record and with a shot of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Vikings may be reconsidering.
It's clear that Darnold has shattered the Vikings' wildest dreams of what the 2024-25 season could've looked like with him at QB. Russini said that these are all good problems to have, but it will make for a busy offseason in Minnesota.
