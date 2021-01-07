NFL Power Rankings, Postseason Edition: One Final Vikings Roundup for 2020

Let's take one last look at where the Vikings stand in the power rankings and what national analysts think about their season.

After a disappointing 7-9 season, the Vikings will be forced to watch the expanded NFL playoffs from home this year. An ill-timed three-game losing streak from Week 14 to 16 ended their chances of getting into the tournament and shifted their focus to a critically important 2021 campaign.

I have a big story on the Vikings' upcoming offseason dropping on Friday, but for now I wanted to take one last look at where this team stands in the national power rankings and what various analysts have to say about their 2020 season.

SI.com MMQB Staff: No. 19 (No change)

The Vikings dug themselves too big a hole early in the season, and continued their trend of alternating years in and out of the playoffs.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 19 (Up 4 spots)

Time to make the case for Justin Jefferson as Offensive Rookie of the Year, as the receiver just ended his outstanding debut season with nine catches for 133 yards in a win over the Lions. That gave the LSU product an even 1,400 yards on the season, the most ever for a rookie wideout in the Super Bowl era. Jefferson also had seven games with at least 100 yards, tied with Odell Beckham for the most by a rook in the Super Bowl era. Per ESPN, Jefferson contributed 32.8 percent of the Vikings' receiving yards and accounted for 21.9 percent of his team's yards from scrimmage despite playing on a run-first offense. The No. 22 overall pick hit the ground running as an NFL superstar – an absolute rarity that is deserving of special recognition.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 20 (No change)

They can be a sneaky good team next season. Mike Zimmer will get this team back on track.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 17 (No change)

Kirk Cousins’ average season since joining the Vikings three years ago: 4,055 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT, 69% completion percentage, 103.6 passer rating. Cousins might never be an MVP candidate, but he’s not the biggest problem the Vikings have.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 21 (Down 4 spots)

If Gary Kubiak retires, Mike Zimmer will go into 2021 with his sixth different offensive coordinator over six seasons.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: No. 18 (No change)

Another year, another new offensive coordinator.

