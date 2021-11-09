NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Vikings Running Out of Time to Right the Ship in 2021

At some point, this is just who the Vikings are.

You can point to the talent they have on the roster, the leads they've had seemingly every week, or the fact that all five of their losses are by one score, but none of that really matters. When a team consistently finds ways to blow leads and lose close games, that's not bad luck — that's who they are. The Vikings are 3-5 not because of anything fluky, but because Mike Zimmer, Klint Kubiak, Kirk Cousins, and various other players and coaches haven't done their jobs well enough. Period.

It's true that they're just one game out of a playoff spot with nine games left, so the season certainly isn't over. But with a fairly tough schedule the rest of the way and little reason to believe their close-game woes are going to magically get fixed, it's hard to have much confidence in the Vikings turning things around and reaching the postseason.

After maddening losses to the Cowboys and Ravens, the Vikings head to LA this week to take on the Chargers before returning home to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. We said going into this tough four-game stretch that they needed to go 2-2 to stay afloat. Well, that means they've gotta find a way to win two in a row. Is it possible? Sure. Is it likely? Based on what we've seen from this team all season, not at all.

It's time for our weekly check-in with the national power rankings to see where the Vikings stand and what the writers have to say about this confounding team.

SI.com MMQB Staff: No. 18 (Down 1 spot)

The Vikings have been the definition of the league’s middle class for almost a decade now. Mike Zimmer’s club is always tough, always talented and always capable of going somewhere near 8–8. Their best days in this regime may be behind them with a long road ahead tasked with overhauling a defense and searching for an upgrade at the quarterback position long-term.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 21 (Down 2 spots)

The Vikings are a formidable team with a fatal flaw: They have no idea how to close out games. It happened again on Sunday in Baltimore, where Minnesota kicked away a 14-point third-quarter lead in a crushing 34-31 overtime loss to the Ravens. The Kirk Cousins-led offense remains maddeningly hot and cold, with too many quickly extinguished possessions that put the defense in a bad spot. The Ravens ran 89 plays compared to 52 for the Vikings — and when Anthony Barr came up with an acrobatic interception in overtime, Minnesota's offense responded with a three-and-out that doomed the team. This has been a season of immense frustration; it's fair to wonder if the Vikings are close to a breaking point.

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 22 (Up 1 spot)

For a time Sunday, it appeared the Minnesota Vikings were on their way to a statement win over the Baltimore Ravens that would have lifted them back to .500 and helped them get back into the mix in the NFC North.But where 2021 is concerned, no team is better at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory than the Vikings. Minnesota held a seven-point halftime lead, and that lead ballooned to 14 points on a kick-return touchdown to start the second half. But from there, the Vikes would be outscored 24-7 before falling by seven or fewer points for the fifth time in 2021. Minnesota's Week 9 loss is a metaphor for the past few seasons in the Twin Cities. In spurts, the Vikings look like a team that can hang with anyone. But when the going gets tough and the scoreboard tightens up, much more often than not, the Vikings come up short. Blame for that inability to win the close ones doesn't fall solely on quarterback Kirk Cousins or head coach Mike Zimmer. But these Vikings are mired in mediocrity, and unless some big changes are made, that is likely where they will stay.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 21 (Down 5 spots)

They've lost a lot of close games, including to the Ravens in overtime Sunday. They need to start winning or the playoffs could be a long shot.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 19 (No change)

Justin Jefferson had two catches for 57 yards less than a quarter into the game. He also had a run for 11 yards on the Vikings' first drive. In the final four quarters he had one catch for 12 yards. That's inexcusable. Breakdowns like that are a reason the Vikings keep losing close games.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 20 (Down 1 spot)

The Vikings and close games do not go well together, save for that trip to Carolina. Bottom line, they can cannot bring their offense, defense and special teams together at the right time often, and that points to coaching and the quarterback.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 18 (Down 1 spot)

How good was Minnesota's defense Sunday? It gave up 500 yards, 36 first downs, was on the field for more than 46 minutes and had to make 89 tackles in the overtime loss to Baltimore. So basically, not good.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 17 (Down 4 spots)

Purple Purgatory is a very real place.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: No. 19 (Down 2 spots)

ESPN Staff: No. 20 (Down 1 spot)

Bold second-half prediction: The Vikings will have a coaching change. Things can't stay the same. The only realistic window for Vikings owners to move on from Mike Zimmer, who has two years remaining on his contract, would come after two back-to-back losses to the Chargers and Packers. A loss to Minnesota's division rival at home in Week 11 to further emphasize its inferiority in the NFC North could be what pushes ownership to make a change. In a last-ditch effort to right the ship and save his job, Zimmer could change offensive playcallers and hand Klint Kubiak's duties to running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu (the only other person on staff who has called plays, albeit at the college level) -- though this move feels less likely than the former given the optics of Zimmer moving on from his sixth offensive coordinator since 2016. — Courtney Cronin

