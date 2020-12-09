NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Vikings' Season Could Be Decided in Tampa

The Vikings survived again, and that's all that matters for now. They arguably didn't deserve to beat the Jaguars given some of the mistakes they made, but they escaped and are back at .500 after a 1-5 start to the season.

With the Cardinals losing again, the Vikings suddenly find themselves occupying the seventh and final seed in the NFC playoffs. However, they have a lot of work to do if they want to hold onto that spot, and it starts this Sunday in Tampa.

The importance of this game for the Vikings can't be overstated. Per Fivethirtyeight, their chances of making the playoffs would be 71 percent with a win and 23 percent with a loss. It's not a literal must-win game, as there are still three more to come after it, but it's pretty close. A win would give the Vikings the opportunity to drop a game against the Bears, Saints, or Lions and still potentially get into the dance.

This should be a good one. While the Vikings have played down to the level of the Cowboys, Panthers, and Jaguars over the past three weeks, they've shown this season that they are also capable of playing up to the level of teams like the Titans, Packers, and Seahawks. I expect this to be a close, intense game.

Like we do every week, let's check in on the national power rankings and see where the Vikings fall. They ranked between 15th and 19th last week.

Conor Orr, SI.com: No. 19 (Down 4 spots)

Winners of five of their last six games, this matchup against Tampa Bay feels monumental. Can Kirk Cousins continue to let it rip against one of the most talented defenses in football?

Full power ranks here.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 16 (No change)

It wasn't pretty, but Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Jaguars slid the Vikings into the seventh and final NFC playoff spot with four weeks to play. Not bad for a team that was left for dead at 1-5 in October. The Vikes did a nice job fattening up on the soft portion of their schedule, but their level of play will have to improve significantly ahead of Sunday's matchup against a rested Buccaneers team. They'll also need more of the same from Justin Jefferson, who on Sunday became the fifth rookie to reach 1,000 yards receiving in his first 12 games. Jefferson's meteoric rise to star status gives the Vikings a playmaker core that rivals that of any team in football.

ESPN.com: No. 17 (Up 1 spot)

Person with most at stake during final month: QB Kirk Cousins This might seem like a weird answer given that Cousins' contract absolutely makes him the starter in 2021. Cousins had the best passer rating (123.4) in November and orchestrated game-winning drives in Weeks 12 and 13 to keep the Vikings in the playoff hunt. Coming off their bye at 1-5 after Cousins threw 10 interceptions, the Vikings decided to run the offense through Dalvin Cook. That strategy got them to .500, but Cook is more banged up now than he was a month ago. Over the next four weeks, Cousins has an opportunity to prove he can win important games against top NFC talent (Buccaneers, Saints) without having to rely heavily on his running back. – Courtney Cronin

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 18 (Down 2 spots)

It wasn't pretty against the Jaguars, but a win is a win. They are still alive in the playoff chase.

Bleacher Report: No. 19 (Down 3 spots)

"Don't be fooled by the Vikings. Yes, they're technically tied for the last playoff spot right now, but Minnesota just outscored the Cowboys, Panthers and Jaguars—who have a combined eight wins this season—by a grand total of one point during a three-game homestand. Look for the Buccaneers and Saints to put them back in their place down the stretch."

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 15 (Up 1 spot)

Anquan Boldin had 1,377 yards as a rookie, an NFL record. Justin Jefferson is on pace for 1,385 yards. Considering that pace counts the first two games in which Jefferson barely played — seriously, it’s still impossible to believe the Vikings staff preferred Olabisi Johnson those first two games — he has a shot at setting a record over the last four games.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 20 (Down 1 spot)

Yes, they've moved into the NFC's final wild-card position, but Vikes hardly look formidable – Exhibit A being Sunday's overtime escape against the lowly Jags.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 15 (Up 2 spots)

The Vikings don't get any style points for another crazy home escape as heavy favorites. Their offense needs to clean up mistakes because the defensive issues leave them little margin for error.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: No. 14 (Up 1 spot)

The hornheads recently have a horseshoe up their butts.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.