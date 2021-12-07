NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Vikings Rightfully Plummet After Detroit Debacle

The Vikings' loss to the winless Lions felt like a summary of their entire season up to this point.

There were missed opportunities on offense and stretches of poor play on defense. There were penalties and other self-inflicted wounds. And when it mattered most, in the latest nail-biting finish in a season full of them, the Vikings couldn't find a way to get a much-needed victory.

They've played up or down to their competition all season, but this was the most embarrassing, inexcusable example of the Vikings' absurd ability to turn every single game into a dramatic, one-score affair. It was a horrific loss that may have signaled the end of the Mike Zimmer era, unless they can turn things around quickly.

Let's check in on the national power rankings to see how far the Vikings have fallen and what the writers have to say about that awful showing in Detroit.

Greg Bishop, SI.com: No. 23 (Down 5 spots)

The Vikings are one of the NFL’s most befuddling teams. Maybe the most befuddling. Over the course of the season, Minnesota narrowly lost to some of the league’s top contenders (Arizona, 1 point; Dallas, 4 points; Baltimore, 3 points). The Vikings haven’t dropped any of their seven losses by more than 8 total points, and five of those defeats came by four points or fewer. Even then, Minnesota’s victories have mostly resulted from similar margins, and their last game—Detroit’s first and only win this season—only proved how far the Vikings have to go. With the Steelers, Rams and Packers remaining on the schedule—along with two games against the Bears—they’ll have to move forward without wideout Adam Thielen who suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday, adding injury to insult. Star running back Dalvin Cook already missed last week with a shoulder injury, and he’s not likely to play this week, either. But, hey, at least Vikings fans can debate whether Justin Jefferson is now the best receiver in all of pro football.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 19 (Down 5 spots)

Some things we'll just never know: Who built Stonehenge? What became of Amelia Earhart? Why did Cameron Dantzler play 11 yards off the receiver? The Vikings' latest ridiculous loss could have significant long-term ramifications for the franchise, especially if Minnesota's truly manic season ends with the team one win shy of a playoff berth. The Vikings dug themselves out of a 20-6 hole, only to still find a way to lose to a Lions team that hadn't claimed victory in 364 days. Mike Zimmer's future with the team has never been hazier, and you wonder if more seismic changes are in store once this wildly frustrating season reaches its sure-to-be-absurd conclusion.

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 21 (Down 5 spots)

The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 13 with a clear goal: beat the winless Lions, keep the pressure on Washington for the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs and show that they remain a legitimate contender.Instead, the Vikings handed the Lions their first win of the season on a last-second touchdown pass. In doing so, they dealt a crippling blow to their lagging postseason aspirations.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 21 (Down 1 spot)

That was a terrible loss to the Lions on the road. They face a playoff-like game this week against the Steelers.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 22 (Down 6 spots)

The Vikings are far from dead in the wild-card race, but that's mostly because the teams outside the top five in the NFC aren't very good. Perhaps the worst-case scenario for angry Vikings fans would be Minnesota getting the No. 7 seed, then ownership feeling like they can't make wholesale changes because teams generally don't do that after a playoff berth.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 22 (Down 3 spots)

The Vikings threw away a game they needed in handing the Lions their first victory in the waning moments. They've gotten ridiculous living and dying by the close game with Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer, but will there be changes from that in 2022?

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 21 (Down 7 spots)

Coach Mike Zimmer bemoaned last year's defense, saying it was the worst he'd ever had. He might be singing the same tune after this season.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 22 (Down 7 spots)

Purple Purgatory quickly is becoming Lavender Hell.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: No. 20 (Down 4 spots)

ESPN Staff: No. 23 (Down 5 spots)

