NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: The Vikings Aren't Going to the Playoffs

After 14 games, we can finally put to bed the possibility of the Vikings reaching the postseason in 2020.

The 2020 Vikings were an up-and-down mess for the first 13 games of the season, but they entered last week's matchup with the Bears still realistically within reach of a playoff berth. That all came crashing down with one final disappointing effort in a year full of them, a loss to the Bears that was a microcosm of many of Minnesota's season-long problems and shortcomings.

With two games to play, the Vikings still have yet to be mathematically eliminated. But given that their odds of reaching the postseason are between one and four percent, depending on which model you trust, the reality is that the focus has already begun shifting towards 2021. They will still fight to win these final two games and there will be plenty of things to watch during those relatively meaningless contests, but the final chapter of the story of the team's 2020 season was written against the Bears.

Like we do every week, let's check in on the national power rankings and see where the Vikings fall – and what the analysts have to say about them. They ranked between 15th and 20th last week.

Albert Breer, SI.com: No. 17 (Down 1 spot)

The Vikings have been playing with fire all year, playing from behind. They got burned this time around.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 20 (Down 3 spots)

The midseason resurgence is ancient history now. In truth, the Vikings were running out of juice earlier this month, even as they were still finding ways to win. But this team has been exposed as the middling outfit it is in back-to-back losses to the Bucs and Bears, setbacks that remove any realistic path to the postseason. Sunday's defeat was a microcosm game: The run defense was gashed by David Montgomery, the pass rush failed to make Mitch Trubisky uncomfortable, and Kirk Cousins too often had defenders invading his space. Throw in some curious in-game decision-making by the coaching staff, and it was the perfect stew for more disappointment in Minneapolis.

ESPN.com: No. 18 (Down 2 spots)

Most underrated star: RT Brian O'Neill The interior of the Vikings offensive line is where most of the team's pass-protection issues lie, not with the tackles. O'Neill has put together a strong season at right tackle and gives the Vikings long-term security at the position, with an extension likely coming up in the offseason. He has improved every year since he was drafted in 2018, ranking 26th of 83 tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, and he has been a bright spot for a group that has gone through an array of ups and downs this season. – Courtney Cronin

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 19 (No change)

So much for the playoffs. All the changes and the moves to more of a younger team have caught up with them.

Bleacher Report: No. 21 (Down 1 spot)

The Vikings are done, and they have been for some time. The offense is talented but inconsistent. The defense is consistently bad. Given how badly the season has come off the rails, there have been rumblings regarding the job security of head coach Mike Zimmer, who is the longest-tenured head coach in the division. Given that Zimmer is now 2-8 all-time against Bears head coach Matt Nagy and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, that speculation might not be going away any time soon.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 16 (Down 1 spot)

The Vikings' playoff hopes aren't dead, but they'd need a miracle to get in after two straight losses. Minnesota will still want to finish strong because digging out of a 1-5 hole had it on the right trajectory, and it doesn't want to waste that momentum going into the offseason.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 19 (No change)

They've scored at least 23 points in six of their eight defeats – just not a stat you'd expect from a team coached by Mike Zimmer.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 17 (Down 2 spots)

The Vikings had been asking for a bad close home loss after how they escaped the Panthers and Jaguars. The sad defensive and passing performance added to the disappointment of the Week 14 stumble in Tampa Bay. Looks like they will be joining the 49ers and Eagles in missing out on a playoff return.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: No. 16 (Down 1 spot)

When will “just good enough” no longer be good enough for the Wilfs?

