NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win

The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.

Heading into a Week 9 matchup with the 4-4 Commanders, the Vikings have established themselves as a team to be taken seriously. With every win, it becomes more difficult to write them off as an overachieving team bound to crash back to earth. Even if they only go 5-5 the rest of the way — which would be a disappointment, considering their schedule — that would be enough to win the NFC North and host a playoff game.

Not only that, but the Vikings just made a major addition by trading for Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. That's a big-time move that will only make Kevin O'Connell's offense more dangerous this season and beyond.

Let's take our weekly look at the national NFL power rankings to see where the Vikings stand. These were all written prior to the Hockenson trade, so that won't be mentioned in any of the blurbs.

Conor Orr, SI.com: No. 5 (Down 1 spot)

Patrick Peterson’s Call of Duty celebration has taken the Vikings from power rankings nuisance to one of our official teams of 2022. You have to respect the attitude, along with the suddenly dangerous, scrambling Kirk Cousins. Cousins made some gritty plays from the pocket, such as the one completion to Adam Thielen that set up (an eventually blocked) field-goal attempt.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic: No. 8 (Down 1 spot)

Fact: The Vikings’ 3 1/2-game lead in the NFC North is the largest in the league. BetMGM lists them as -1000 favorites to win the division, tied with Buffalo for the shortest odds in the league. Opinion: We play up “revenge games” all the time, but Patrick Peterson’s performance against his former Cardinals team Sunday really fit the bill. “I’ve been told a lot of things about me from that organization,” Peterson said of the Cardinals, according to Alec Lewis. Apparently, someone in the organization would put printed-out nasty emails from fans in Peterson’s locker during his time in Arizona, and Cardinals general manager Steve Keim never reached out to Peterson after the team decided to let him leave in 2021. Peterson got his measure of revenge in the 34-26 win, and, frankly, good for him.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 7 (No change)

Patrick Peterson waited a long time to get his opportunity for revenge on the Cardinals. And while the veteran cornerback didn't snag the two interceptions he'd promised all week against his former team, he was active and extremely engaged throughout Sunday's 34-26 win, Minnesota's sixth in seven tries this season. "I'm still waiting on (general manager) Steve Keim to call me," said Peterson, who left the Cardinals after the 2020 season. "Still haven't talked to him." The Vikings never seem to win comfortably, but they've opened up a comfortable lead over the Packers and Bears in the otherwise-scuffling NFC North.

ESPN Staff: No. 5 (No change)

Reason for optimism: Success in close games The Vikings' 6-1 record is highlighted by five victories in one-possession games. There is no doubt they have had some notable and concerning lulls on both sides of the ball within games, but they are finding ways to win by dominating the hidden, small parts of a game that can affect outcomes. That's an exceptional trait to have as the playoff race approaches, and it is a reminder that teams can win independent of whether they have a better offense and/or defense than their opponent. — Kevin Seifert

Austin Gayle, The Ringer: No. 5 (No change)

Za’Darius Smith told the media that he hates “that people still are not talking about us” after the Vikings’ Week 8 win over the Cardinals. The hesitancy, presumably, revolves around Kirk Cousins. It’s hard to forget his disastrous prime-time performance against the Eagles in Week 2, and he’s been far from the league’s most efficient quarterback in obvious passing situations. Cousins’s EPA per dropback average on second, third, and fourth downs with 7 or more yards to go is the lowest in the NFL at -0.43.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 6 (No change)

Za'Darius Smith has five sacks in Minnesota's last two games, and is up to 8.5 this season. Everyone mentions Davante Adams' departure from the Packers as a reason they're 3.5 games behind the Vikings in the standings, but don't forget Minnesota stealing Smith from their rival when he was a free agent.

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 4 (No change)

Despite five straight wins and the second-best record in the NFC, the Vikings aren't getting a lot of national run as a Super Bowl contender—a fact that Minnesota edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith has used as motivation. "It feels good [to win]," Smith told reporters after the game. "I just hate that people still are not talking about us, but it's OK. We'll continue to be the underdogs." That lack of national respect is largely because Minnesota's lone loss was a blowout against the Eagles in their biggest test of 2022. But the Vikings will get another chance to establish credibility soon enough. After traveling to Washington in Week 9, they head to Buffalo to face the surging Bills. Win a statement game like that, and the Vikings will get the respect they crave.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 4 (No change)

At 6-1, they might not look great all the time but they keep on winning. That's all that matters.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 4 (Up 1 spot)

The Vikings keep getting the job done with just the right combination of scoring and not giving up points in high-leverage situations. Kevin O'Connell is now pushing Pete Carroll and Brian Daboll for coach of the year with his offensive scheming to set up a better complementary defense. There's nothing fluky about Minnesota's mighty NFC North lead.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 5 (Up 1 spot)

We’ll find out how good this team really is in November; every opponent this month is currently at or above .500.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 5 (No change)

You hate to question the legitimacy of a 6-1 team, but we'll find out a lot over the next two weeks as QB Kirk Cousins returns to Washington for the first time before the Skol Train heads to Buffalo.

