NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Keep Rising

The Vikings officially have a winning streak. After beating the Packers and Lions over the past two Sundays, Minnesota has won consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 14 and 15 of 2019. They dominated the Lions at home, adding to their positive momentum ahead of a huge trip to Chicago for Monday Night Football.

All of a sudden, the playoffs are seeming slightly more within reach. They still have less than a 20 percent chance to reach the postseason, according to Football Outsiders, but that's a lot better than where they were at just two weeks ago. If they can win at least three of the next four – at the Bears, home for the Cowboys, Panthers, and Jaguars – the Vikings will be right back into the mix.

Like we do every week, let's check in on the national power rankings and see where the Vikings fall. They ranked between 20th and 26th last week.

SI MMQB: No. 17 (Up 3 spots)

Are the Vikings surging? Maybe not quite yet. But if they can beat the struggling Bears on Monday night, a date with the Cowboys is the only thing between them and getting back to the .500 mark. Dalvin Cook is playing like the best running back in the league right now.

ESPN.com: No. 19 (Up 2 spots)

Recalibrated expectation: Grab the NFC's No. 7 seed An expanded field could help Minnesota keep its postseason hopes alive after a 1-5 start. If their last two wins are a sign of second-half turnaround, the Vikings are inching closer to getting in contention for the last spot in the playoffs. They'll need the 49ers and Rams to stumble and hope Chicago continues to falter in order to jump up in the standings, but a favorable schedule the rest of the way might help their case. – Courtney Cronin

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 19 (Up 5 spots)

They have won two straight games and at 3-5 they have a soft schedule the next few weeks. Can they get back into playoff contention?

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 16 (Up 4 spots)

Adrian Peterson is the last running back to win Most Valuable Player honors, earning the coveted award following his 2,000-yard season in 2012. Eight years later, another Vikings superstar has announced his presence in the MVP race. Dalvin Cook rushed for 206 yards and two scores in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Lions and has now put together back-to-back games with more than 200 yards from scrimmage. Cook is up to four games this season with at least two scores, and his relentless playmaking ability has allowed Kirk Cousins to settle in after a dreadful start to his season. Cousins threw three touchdown passes on Sunday and didn't have a turnover for the second consecutive week. With a forgiving schedule ahead, the Vikings might just work themselves back into the playoff picture after a 1-5 start.

Bleacher Report: No. 19 (Up 5 spots)

Thanks to Dalvin Cook, the Vikings have life. And while there's a long way to go before we can start talking about a Wild Card berth, they're going to keep ascending these rankings if Cook keeps playing like this.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 17 (Up 9 spots)

The Vikings might be better than the 3-5 record indicates. They have been better lately. And nobody has been hotter than Dalvin Cook. Maybe this is a team that gets on a roll in the second half of the season.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 18 (Up 3 spots)

Don't look now, but RB Dalvin Cook's two-week explosion has vaulted him past Derrick Henry for the league rushing lead (858 yards).

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 19 (Up 4 spots)

The Vikings are creeping back into the NFC Wild Card race. Consider four of their losses are to above-.500 teams, including the Packers, the Seahawks, the Colts and the Titans. Dalvin Cook and a favorable schedule makes them a team to watch in the second half.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: No. 18 (Up 2 spots)

If they keep playing like they've been playing, they'll take a 7-5 record to Tampa Bay next month.

