NFL Rules Harrison Smith Didn't Choke CeeDee Lamb in Controversial Week 8 Incident

The Vikings' veteran safety was cleared of any wrongdoing, as the league determined it was unintentional.

Late in the third quarter of the Vikings' 20-16 loss to the Cowboys last Sunday, there was a bit of a controversial moment when Harrison Smith and CeeDee Lamb got tangled up after a big play. After tackling Lamb, Smith lingered for a couple extra seconds with his arms around the Dallas receiver's neck and facemask.

Some believed it was a dirty play by Smith, despite the ten-year veteran having no reason to do something malicious like that. He's picked up several personal foul penalties over his career and was ejected from a game last season for a big hit, but Smith has never been a remotely dirty player. Physical, absolutely. Dirty? No one who has watched him play over the past decade could possibly come to that conclusion.

The flames were fanned when a video emerged of a mic'd up Lamb talking to teammates on the bench, claiming Smith was "choking the s*** out of me while I'm on the sideline." Unsurprisingly, that footage caused many fans to further vilify Smith, now believing they had proof of foul play.

Well, the NFL reviewed the play and determined that no such thing occurred. What really happened, based on video evidence, was that Smith's thumb got accidentally caught in Lamb's chinstrap, causing the tangle-up. Smith was not fined for the incident.

That explanation makes far more sense than a veteran player like Smith randomly deciding to choke someone in front of hundreds of cameras, doesn't it?

Lamb didn't do anything wrong by claiming he was choked. That must've been what it felt like, and he had no way of knowing Smith's thumb was stuck. But I'm glad the league was able to find the correct explanation upon review. Next time, maybe fans should wait for the entire story before rushing to judgment.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.