NFL Trade Deadline Comes and Goes With Little Activity From Vikings

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Minnesota Vikings — along with the vast majority of the league — saw it pass with minimal activity.

Even after an embarrassing loss to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys and a season-ending injury to Danielle Hunter dealt two major blows to the Vikings' playoff hopes, they didn't make any moves this week ahead of the deadline.

Ultimately, the Vikings' only in-season move this year came a little over a week ago when they dealt Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2022 seventh-rounder. At the time, it seemed like a reasonable move to get off the rest of Weatherly's salary and allow him to get a fresh start elsewhere. Weatherly played 27 snaps in his Denver debut, recording his first sack of the season.

The Vikings obviously had no way of knowing that Hunter would tear his pectoral muscle a week later. If they had, they wouldn't have traded Weatherly.

It was a relatively quiet trade deadline for the entire NFL, as seems to be the case every year. The big blockbuster was Von Miller getting traded to the Rams for a second and a third-round pick next year. Melvin Ingram, Charles Omenihu, Zach Ertz, Stephon Gilmore, C.J. Henderson, and Mark Ingram were among the other big-name players dealt in recent weeks.

New Broncos GM and former Vikings front office mainstay George Paton was busy, trading away Miller and Kary Vincent Jr. and acquiring Weatherly and Kenny Young.

At 3-4, the Vikings obviously weren't in position to be buyers. But anyone thinking they'd go with a fire sale was misguided as well. That simply doesn't happen in the NFL like it might in the MLB, for example, and the Vikings still believe they can turn things around and sneak into the NFC playoffs.

