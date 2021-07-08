Does Patriots Receiver N'Keal Harry Fit What the Vikings Could Use in a WR3?

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has had a very disappointing start to his NFL career since being drafted 32nd overall just two years ago. Whether the problem has been the fit in New England or a lack of ability, it hasn't worked out. Harry has just a 45/414/4 line in 21 games, which is extremely underwhelming production from a first-rounder.

Earlier this week, Harry's agent formally requested a trade from the Patriots, citing a belief that a fresh start will benefit his client. It's expected that Harry will be moved before training camp and won't cost very much. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted that he's talked to a league executive who thinks the price could be a conditional sixth-round pick.

The last sentence of that tweet is important. Harry's primary problem in the NFL has been generating consistent separation. He has decent speed (in the 4.5 range), but acceleration and sudden changes of direction aren't strong suits for him athletically. What allowed him to dominate in college — he racked up a 155/2230/17 receiving line over his final two seasons at Arizona State — was his size, physicality, and leaping ability. It hasn't translated to the NFL yet, but some team will trade a late-round pick and take a shot on his contested catch skills and overall physical profile at 6'3", 225.

Does a player like Harry make sense for the Minnesota Vikings, who could desperately use an upgrade at their WR3 spot? Maybe, but probably not.

The argument for the Vikings taking a chance on Harry is that they've already got two of the best route-runners in the NFL leading their WR corps, so they don't necessarily need another master separator. In theory, Harry could fill in for Kyle Rudolph as a red zone presence while learning a lot about route-running from Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. He's got a little juice after the catch, great size, and might be worth a dart throw as a 23-year-old former first-round pick.

With all of that said, I don't think it's a move Rick Spielman and company will make, even if the cost is just a conditional late-round pick. They've already been through a similar situation with Laquon Treadwell, a physical wide receiver who turned into a first-round bust because he couldn't get open consistently. As we've seen from the Vikings' decisions to keep Chad Beebe around year after year, they seem to prioritize separation ability in their WR3. An ideal third receiver behind Thielen and Jefferson would have some inside-out versatility, which also isn't Harry.

So while Harry may still have some upside in the NFL, I don't think the fit in Minnesota makes much sense. The Vikings are looking for a WR3 who can reliably get open on short and intermediate routes for Kirk Cousins while Jefferson, Thielen, and the team's two tight ends do most of the damage. Plus, we know how much Spielman values late-round picks. I doubt he'd give one up for a receiver who doesn't seem to possess the traits the Vikings look for in their wideouts.

Never say never, but if the Vikings do make a move for a receiver, I'd be surprised if it was Harry. There are some free agents out there who could be signed without surrendering draft compensation. The most likely outcome might just be that Minnesota feels content heading into training camp with Beebe, Bisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, K.J. Osborn, and a few undrafted rookies battling for roster spots and playing time.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.