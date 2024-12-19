'No excuses': Banged-up Geno Smith says he'll play against Vikings
Geno Smith says he'll play Sunday against Minnesota after suffering a scary knee injury in last Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Packers.
"I'm getting better every day. I'm looking forward to Sunday," Smith said Thursday.
Asked to clarify and if he expects to play Sunday, Smith responded: "I'll be in, yes I do."
Will he be 100% healthy? "No excuses, gotta go out there and perform," he said.
Smith underwent an MRI this week and the tests came back with encouraging results.
"A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests," Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald said. "Geno's a beast, man. "He's in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he's still feeling it. But this guy's tough as nails."
If Smith can't go Sunday or gets knocked out of the game, the Seahawks will have to turn to backup quarterback Sam Howell.
Sunday's game starts at 3:05 p.m. CT and the Vikings are three-point road favorites.