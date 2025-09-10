One amazing quarter earns J.J. McCarthy NFC player of the week award
Imagine what kind of numbers J.J. McCarthy would've put up against the Bears if he played all four quarters the way he did the fourth quarter.
Hindsight is 20:20, but we do know that McCarthy's one magical quarter was enough to win him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Not just rookie of the week. McCarthy took home the award that goes to the NFC player who had the most impressive offensive performance of the week.
That might be more of an indictment on the level of offensive production from NFC teams in the first week of the season than it is praise for McCarthy, who completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns an an interception, which was returned by the Bears for a touchdown. He also had two carries for 25 yards and a touchdown.
How many other NFC players combined for three touchdowns? Only one: Baker Mayfield, who threw for three touchdowns in a come-from-behind win over Atlanta. Mayfield completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and added 39 yards as a runner.
It wasn't a week of gaudy offensive production in the NFC like it was in the AFC, where Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Hendry, Justin Herbert and Aaron Rodgers all posted big numbers.