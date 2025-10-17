One of the best WRs in NFL history says Justin Jefferson is NFL's best
Who's the best wide receiver in the NFL? The ongoing debate never takes a day off, and legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald chimed in on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday.
Fitzgerald broke onto the scene for the Academy of Holy Angels as a high school star, and he clearly still has some love for Minnesota. He thinks Justin Jefferson still has the top spot.
"That's such a tough question. I think Justin Jefferson, to me, what he has been able to do, and I think Ja'Marr Chase and Jefferson are like neck and neck," Fitzgerald said. "Ja'Marr has had the luxury of having, you know, somebody who is in the conversation of MVP, quality player at quarterback, in Joe Burrow, his entire career."
Chase has the best case for the second spot, but he certainly has had better quarterback play when Joe Burrow is healthy. That hasn't been the case this season, but Jefferson has had more up-and-down play from the QB position.
"Justin has done it with Sam Darnold, he has done it with J.J. McCarthy, he has done it with Kirk Cousins. He has done it with a lot of different players, and his numbers never change," Fitzgerald continued. "That's really, truly a testament to being the best player on the field. Everybody is aware of where you are, and you're still able to go out there and make play after play.
"He just stands for all the right things. He's in the long line of great Minnesota Vikings receivers. I'm a homer, I don't know if you can tell. Born and raised in Minnesota, I still got a little Vikings love for him.
There are one million stats to support Jefferson's argument as the top receiver in football. Landing some recognition from a player of Fitzgerald's caliber shouldn't come as a surprise.