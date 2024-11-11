'Our defense said hell no': Watch Kevin O'Connell's locker room speech
The Vikings held the Jaguars to just 143 total yards of offense.
After Sunday's 12-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Sunshine State, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell went around the locker room to personally congratulate every member of his team's defense.
The Vikings defense held the Jaguars to a mere 143 total yards of offense and generated three key turnovers in the fourth quarter to close out what was an ugly game on the other side of the football. The Vikings improved to 7-2 with the victory.
"All I know is over and over again our defense said hell no," O'Connell said before pointing to each of the key turnovers.
Watch the full clip below:
