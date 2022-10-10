Packers and Lions Losses Make it a Perfect NFC North Sunday for the Vikings

Results-wise, Sunday couldn't have gone any better for the Vikings. They certainly could've made things a bit less stressful in their 29-22 victory over the Bears, but a win is a win.

And it wasn't just that game that went well.

Before the Vikings and Bears kicked off, early-arriving spectators at U.S. Bank Stadium got to watch the Packers lose to the Giants on the massive video boards inside the stadium. Green Bay led 17-3 in the second quarter, but fell apart and couldn't make a big play at the end in a 27-22 loss in London.

The Packers turning the ball over on downs at the Giants' 6 with a minute to play drew cheers from the fans in Minneapolis. The final score was displayed twice over the course of the game, and both times it was met with plenty of celebratory noise.

To make things even better, the usually high-scoring Lions fell to 1-4 in a shutout loss against the Patriots. The Vikings won and every other team in the division lost. It's tough to beat that.

Through five weeks, the Vikings sit atop the NFC North by a full game, and they also hold a tiebreaker over every team thanks to a 3-0 divisional record at home.

Vikings: 4-1 (3-0 in division) Packers: 3-2 (1-1) Bears: 2-3 (0-2) Lions: 1-4 (0-1)

Here are the full NFC standings through five weeks. The Vikings still sit in the No. 2 spot, with their only loss coming against an Eagles team that remains undefeated.

The Vikings head to Miami next weekend to play a 3-2 Dolphins team that was down to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson on Sunday. After a bye week, the Vikings will then take on a pair of teams with losing records in the Cardinals and Commanders before a big trip to Buffalo to face the Bills.

Green Bay has a pair of winnable games coming up against the Jets and Commanders before they play in Buffalo in Week 8.

