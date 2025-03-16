Paul Flatley, who won Rookie of the Year with Vikings in 1963, dies at 84
Paul Flatley, the former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver who won Rookie of the Year in 1963, has died. He was 84.
Flatley, a Richmond, Ind., native, was selected by the Vikings with the No. 44 overall pick in the fourth round of the 1963 NFL draft out of Northwestern and was named the Associated Press Rookie of the Year that season after hauling in 51 passes for 867 yards and four touchdowns. Flatley's 51 receptions that year set a franchise record that stood until 1998.
Flatley played the first five of his eight NFL seasons in Minnesota, recording 202 receptions for 3,222 yards and 17 touchdowns as a Viking, and he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1966. Flatley played his final three seasons for the Atlanta Falcons and finished his eight-year career with 306 total catches for 4,905 yards and 24 touchdown receptions. After retiring from playing, Flatley served as a color commentator for Minnesota Gophers football games for several years.
Flatley was notably proud of his fellow Vikings receivers who followed in his footsteps, such as Justin Jefferson, who set a new franchise record for most receptions in a season — which he's since broke — with 88 during his rookie year in 2020.