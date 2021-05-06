Post-2021 NFL Draft Power Rankings Roundup: Where Do the Vikings Stand?

The general consensus is that the Vikings had a strong draft, as they rank in the top ten in average draft grade from a sample of over 25 writers. Landing two immediate starters on the offensive line, a couple explosive weapons, and several intriguing defensive pieces should make this team better in 2021.

But what does that mean for the national perspective of where the Vikings sit in the NFL hierarchy? Let's take a look at post-draft power rankings from various sites to get a sense of where Minnesota stands in early May.

SI MMQB Staff: No. 16

The Vikings have made the playoffs in every other year for Mike Zimmer’s entire tenure, a pattern that bodes well for 2021. If they start off as slowly as last year, the presence of Kellen Mond could make for an interesting subplot. But this is a perfectly average team we have right in the middle of our rankings.

SI's eight voters ranked the Vikings as high as 12th and as low as 20th, with the average being right in the middle of the league. Check out the full power ranks here.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 17

RGIII got his shots off at Kirk Cousins' expense, but we don't imagine the oft-maligned (and perpetually productive) quarterback will lose snaps to third-round pick Kellen Mond in 2021. In fact, this draft went quite well for Cousins, who witnessed a significant talent infusion at pass protection with the arrival of tackle Christian Darrisaw (23rd overall) and interior lineman Wyatt Davis (third round). Minnesota traded down in the first round, gaining a pair of third-round picks from the Jets to move back nine spots in the draft. Coming out of Thursday night with extra picks and a potential stud at tackle in Darrisaw counts as a big win.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 16

The Vikings have had a good offseason re-stocking the roster. They're bigger on the offensive line — which they had to do — and they've added some nice pieces on defense. Mike Zimmer will have this team back in the playoff hunt.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 12

The Vikings got plenty of immediate help to shore up some disappointing weaknesses from last season and they also stashed a little for the future, both at quarterback and for their steady defensive rebuild. They look on track to bounce back as a wild-card team.

Bleacher Report: No. 23

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the more difficult teams in the league to get a bead on. On one hand, there's quite a bit to like about a Vikings team that made the postseason two years ago. Kirk Cousins isn't an elite quarterback, but he isn't a liability. Dalvin Cook is one of the most explosive running backs in the league. Adam Thielen and youngster Justin Jefferson are a dangerous duo of wide receivers. Edge-rusher Danielle Hunter, linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Harrison Smith are all talented defenders, while first-round pick Christian Darrisaw should help shore up the Vikings line. But that offensive line ranked 26th in the league last year, per Pro Football Focus. The arrival of Patrick Peterson and the return of Mackensie Alexander will help Minnesota's 25th-ranked pass defense, but the back end remains a question mark. So is the pass rush after Hunter missed the entire 2020 season. If things break the right way, the Vikings have already shown they have the potential to make a playoff run. But as last year's backslide demonstrated, this team has precious little margin for error.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 16

Since Mike Zimmer was hired in 2014, Minnesota has missed the playoffs in every even-numbered year but made postseason in all the odd-numbered years. Pencil 'em in, especially given the offensive line upgrades.

