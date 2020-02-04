Post-Super Bowl NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Vikings Stand?

The 2019-20 NFL season is officially in the rear-view mirror. On Sunday evening, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points against the 49ers to rally from a 20-10 deficit and win Super Bowl LIV. Now, as Kansas City celebrates, everything is reset once again.

The focus has shifted to the fall of 2020, when next season will get underway. But before we get to that point, there is still an entire offseason – featuring the draft, free agency, and trades – that will shape much of what happens in the fall. A lot will change over the next six months leading into training camp.

Here's where the Vikings stand in the immediate post-Super Bowl power rankings.

ESPN: No. 9

Reason for optimism: Gary Kubiak. The Vikings handed offensive coordinator duties to Kubiak upon Kevin Stefanski's departure, and it makes sense that the coach whose system Minnesota ran this past season is calling plays. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he wanted to prioritize continuity on offense, and maintaining that should be a fairly seamless process given that the players won't have to learn a brand-new scheme despite being on their fifth OC in five seasons. Kubiak has been able to get a lot out of his quarterbacks and running backs through the years, which bodes well for Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook.

Sporting News: No. 9

The Vikings will once again have the foundation of Dalvin Cook and zone-blocking running game under Gary Kubiak and the sound front seven under Mike Zimmer to offset losing both coordinators. But while Kirk Cousins just had a breakthrough season, the defense keeps trending toward a rebuild.

Baltimore Sun: No. 10

Three starters in Minnesota’s secondary are set to hit free agency this offseason, and the Vikings’ unenviable salary cap situation leaves them with little flexibility. Injuries slowed the offense at times, but running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are big-time weapons for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Minnesota’s offensive line play in 2019 was improved, but a playoff no-show exposed serious holes.

USA Today Touchdown Wire: No. 11

The Vikings did what many thought was impossible. They went into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and beat the Saints in the wild-card round. Minnesota wasn’t able to beat San Francisco in the divisional round, but the season was an overall success. After a rocky start by quarterback Kirk Cousins, he found his game and got the offense clicking. The Vikings should be strong again next season, but the loss of offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to Cleveland could create uncertainty on that side of the ball.

