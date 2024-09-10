Report: Adrian Peterson ordered to turn over assets to pay debt
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a judge in Texas to overturn many of his assets in order to pay a debt that's estimated to be more than $12 million, according to a report from Field Level Media.
According to the report, a Houston judge approved a request from a court-appointed receiver, Robert Berleth, who will now be accompanied by constables to Peterson’s home, which “is known to have numerous assets.” Peterson’s issues with debt began when he took out a $5.2 million loan in 2016 that grew due to interest and attorney’s fees, eventually leading to an $8.3 million judgement.
Peterson spent 10 seasons with the Vikings from 2007-2016, the most memorable of several standout years being the 2012 season in which Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns — and had 40 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown — on his way to winning NFL MVP. Peterson last played in the NFL in 2021, spending time with both the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.
Across his 15-year NFL career, Peterson rushed for 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns, a resume that puts him among the best running backs in league history.