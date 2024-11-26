Report: Daniel Jones rules out Raiders, weighing 'multiple offers'
The Daniel Jones to the Vikings rumors continue to heat up.
The New York Giants released Jones last week and he cleared waivers on Monday, officially becoming a free agent. NFL insider Ian Rapoport named the Vikings as a "team to watch" to add him to their roster.
"Now he's looking at probably a minimum salary this year," Rapoport said. "Wouldn't even be surprised if he signs, like a lot of veterans have done in a similar situation with a practice squad, just so he can go somewhere, play, practice, but still be able to take a leap if let's say there's another quarterback opportunity that is there for him."
Rapoport named the Vikings, Raiders, 49ers and Ravens as possible teams to watch out for, but fellow NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Jones has eliminated Las Vegas from consideration and he "is weighing substantial interest from multiple playoff teams, and wants to join a postseason contender."
Jones is still only 27 years old and it's clear that he's comfortable being a backup at this point of the season, and according to Schultz's report, it sounds like he might even prefer that. He struggled to find consistency this season, completing 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Vikings fans are well aware that Jones is fully capable of being an effective quarterback at times in the NFL, namely the 2022 Wild Card game against Minnesota where he went 24-35 for 301 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 31-24 Giants win.
Based on Rapoport's sentiment, it sounds like Jones will want to sign with a contender sooner rather than later and it could make a lot of sense for the Vikings to bring him in. He can sit behind Sam Darnold for the rest of this season and he could even return in 2025-26 as a No. 2 option for J.J. McCarthy. It could be a low-risk, high-reward type of move.