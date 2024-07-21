Report: Former Vikings RB Cam Akers worked out for Texans
Earlier this offseason, it was rumored that running back Cam Akers was set to return to the Vikings. That seems to not be the case as KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported on Sunday that the Houston Texans worked out Akers.
"If running back Cam Akers, recovering from Achilles surgery last November, passes an upcoming physical, look for the free agent to re-sign with the Vikings," Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press reported earlier this summer.
The fact that Akers has worked out with the Texans now makes it seem as if he did not pass his physical.
He is recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered last November. The 25-year-old had 38 carries for 138 yards in six games after being traded from the Rams to Minnesota midway through last season.
It seems as if the Vikings will now head into training camp with Kene Nwangwu, Myles Gaskin and DeWayne McBride competing for the RB3 role after Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler.