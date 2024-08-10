Report: Free agent CB Stephon Gilmore to visit with Vikings
Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore is reportedly set to visit with the Minnesota Vikings, who are in dire need of help at the position.
NFL insider Josina Anderson reports that Gilmore will visit with the Vikings on Monday. The 33-year-old is considered the best free agent cornerback remaining on the market.
Gilmore spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills before joining the New England Patriots in 2017, winning the Super Bowl with them in 2019. After leaving New England in 2021, he's spent the past three seasons on short-term contracts with the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is a five-time Pro-Bowler, two-time All-Pro and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, and his experience would be a crucial asset for the Vikings as they approach the season having lost Mekhi Blackmon to an ACL tear and also saw rookie CB Khyree Jackson tragically killed in a Maryland car crash.
