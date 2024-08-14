J.J. McCarthy out for season after undergoing full meniscus repair
Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy underwent a full meniscus repair Wednesday morning and will miss the entirety of the 2024 NFL season, head coach Kevin O'Connell said.
It's a big blow for the Vikings and McCarthy, whose recovery timeline was dependent on the type of surgery he needed to repair the meniscus. Had McCarthy just needed a clean-up procedure, it would have kept him sidelined for 4-6 weeks. The timeline for the full repair is 4-6 months.
The Vikings made McCarthy the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history when they selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in this year's NFL draft. McCarthy made his NFL debut in a 24-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and impressed, completing 11-of-17 passes for 188 yards, two scores and an interception. Two days later O'Connell announced he'd miss practice due to knee soreness.
It was revealed on Tuesday that McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus and would undergo surgery, though it had not been determined whether he would need the full repair or just a clean-up.
McCarthy was second on the depth chart behind quarterback Sam Darnold, but the possibility of him winning the starting job was not out of the question if he were able to hit certain benchmarks. With the injury to McCarthy, Darnold is cemented as the Vikings' starting quarterback ahead of Week 1.