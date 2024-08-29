Report: Lewis Cine changes course, to sign with Bills instead of Jets
Lewis Cine was reportedly set to sign with the New York Jets after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings, but he has since apparently changed directions and opted to ink a deal with the Buffalo Bills.
That's the word from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said Thursday morning that Cine was on a flight to Buffalo to sign as a practice squad player for the Bills.
The course change means Cine won't get an opportunity to return to the scene of the horrific leg injury that he suffered while playing with the Vikings in London in 2022. During a special teams play, Cine suffered a severely broken lower leg that ended his rookie season. Had he signed with the Jets, he would've had an opportunity to face his now-former team back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5.
Buffalo kept four safeties on the 53-man roster: Damar Hamlin, Taylor Rapp, Mike Edwards and Cole Bishop. The only safety on the practice squad is 36-year-old Kareem Jackson, so a path to meaningful regular-season snaps is arguably easier for Cine entering in Buffalo than it would've been in New York.