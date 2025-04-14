Report: Michigan running back Kalel Mullings visits Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings hosted Michigan running back Kalel Mullings for a Top 30 visit on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mullings is projected to be a mid- to late-round selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.
Mullings rushed for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while averaging 5.1 yards per carry for the Wolverines. He had the 16th-best overall grade of all FBS running backs from Pro Football Focus (PFF) at 87.3, including an 88.0 run grade. He wasn't much of a pass-catcher, hauling in just six receptions for 35 yards and receiving a 49.6 receiving grade from PFF. He posted a 63.5 pass-blocking grade and a 50.8 run-blocking grade in his 382 total offensive snaps.
Mullings was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last season.
The Vikings appear to have their running back room mostly set after re-signing Aaron Jones and trading for Jordan Mason, but it can't ever hurt to add depth to the room. Mullings could be a strong addition in the later rounds.