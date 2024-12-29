Report: Packers' Christian Watson 'unlikely' to play against Vikings
Despite head coach Matt LaFleur providing an encouraging update on wide receiver Christian Watson's knee injury earlier in the week, the former NDSU star is not expected to be on the field when the Packers face the Vikings in a critical NFC battle Sunday in Minneapolis.
While his status won't be official until 90 minutes before the 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff, NFL Network's tom Pelissero is reporting that Watson is unlikely to play.
Watson left Green Bay's win over the Saints on Monday night with the knee injury, which LaFleur said Tuesday was nothing more than a knee bruise.
Watson has dealt with injuries throughout his three-year NFL career, but his found his stride this season with a career-high 620 yards. He's done that on just 29 catches, giving him anexplosive 21.4 yards per reception.
Without Watson, quarterback Jordan Love will be targeting Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Tucker Kraft.
Green Bay has already ruled out leading tackler Quay Walker (ankle), cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), safety Evan Williams (quad) and offensive lineman Andre Dillard (concussion).