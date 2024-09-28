Report: Packers' Jordan Love expected to play against Vikings
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to be active and return for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Love suffered a sprained MCL in the Packers’ season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 and missed their next two games and was expected out longer. Backup Malik Willis led the Packers to wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans the last two weeks in his absence.
The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on Saturday the Packers could use both quarterbacks in Sunday’s game against the Vikings, potentially using packages to keep Minnesota on its toes.
Love had a breakout season for the Packers in his first year as a starter in 2023, throwing for 4,149 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 64% of his passes.
Before the season, Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $220 million contract extension that tied him with Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow as the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.