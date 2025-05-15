Report: Vikings agree to terms with first-round pick Donovan Jackson
Minnesota has signed all of its 2025 rookie class.
The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with their 2025 first-round draft pick, Donovan Jackson, on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That means the Vikings have now signed all of their 2025 draft class.
The Vikings selected Jackson, a guard out of Ohio State, with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of this year's draft. Minnesota signed the other four members of its 2025 draft class — wide receiver Tai Felton, edge rusher Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, linebacker Kobe King and tight end Gavin Bartholomew — last week. Now all steam is ahead to offseason work.
The NFL released the 2025 schedule on Wednesday, so it officially feels like football is right around the corner.
