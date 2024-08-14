Report: Vikings are worth less than the average NFL franchise
You probably won't see J.J. McCarthy and his bum knee seeking donations to help the Wilfs get by, but the latest NFL valuations say the Minnesota Vikings aren't worth as much as the average team. The numbers from Sportico value the Vikings at $5.32 billion, placing them 20th out of the 32 NFL franchises.
That said, the Vikings are going in the right direction. According to the data, only six NFL franchises saw a year-to-year valuation increase bigger than Minnesota's 20% jump from 2023 to 2024: The Buccaneers (33%), Dolphins (29%), Bills (23%), Browns (22%), Ravens (21%) and Titans (21%).
Overall, the Vikings rank 20th in value, well behind the most valuable team in sports, the Dallas Cowboys, who top the list at $10.32 billion. The Los Angeles Rams are No. 2 at $7.79 billion.
In the NFC North, the Bears lead the way behind the bigger Chicago market at a $6.3 billion valuation, followed by the Packers ($5.39 billion), Vikings ($5.32 billion) and Lions ($4.93 billion).
Zygi and Mark Wilf certainly aren't struggling at the supermarket, but they've got work to do to compete with teams on the East and West coasts.
Being Super Bowl dynasty team would probably help...