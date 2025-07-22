Report: Vikings exploring reunion with underrated contributor from '24
Veteran defensive lineman Jihad Ward is visiting the Vikings on Tuesday, according to insider Jordan Schultz. Ward was an important, perhaps underrated piece of Minnesota's D-line rotation last season under Brian Flores. He's since gone unsigned over the course of this offseason.
Ward, who teammates and coaches call "Haddy," played 505 defensive snaps for the 2024 Vikings, appearing in all 18 games (including one in the postseason). Per PFF, he recorded 31 QB pressures, which was easily the most among Minnesota's interior pass rushers. Ward had one sack, 10 tackles, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery, but his impact went beyond box score stats.
His role also grew over the course of the season. After playing at least 28 snaps in four of the first nine games, he did so in nine straight over the back half of the campaign.
Ward, 31, was originally a second-round pick by the Raiders out of Illinois in 2016. He's had a journeyman NFL career, also spending time with the Colts, Ravens, Jaguars, and Giants before landing a one-year deal with the Vikings last year. He has 19 career sacks, eight of which came in his two seasons with the Giants from 2022-23.
Listed at 6'5" and 285 pounds, Ward is a big-bodied interior player who also has the versatility to line up at defensive end or even outside linebacker. He's also a valued locker room presence with plenty of personality.
If the Vikings end up signing Ward to another one-year deal, they'd be able to use him in more of a true rotational role than they did last season. They signed Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to big contracts this spring to boost their interior pass rush. Their presence would mean Ward playing fewer snaps, which is probably a better fit for his abilities. He had a 51.5 PFF grade last season and was sub-43 with the Giants, while the best grades of his career have come in a couple seasons (2018 and '20) where he was below 300 snaps.
Hosting Ward for a visit doesn't mean a signing is imminent. The Vikings may just want to check in on his health and see how he's doing, keeping him in mind as an option moving forward. If they do end up signing Ward, he would likely slot in on the depth chart above younger players like Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, and rookie Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.