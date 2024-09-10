Inside The Vikings

Report: Vikings, Harrison Phillips agree to contract extension

Phillips' extension will keep him under contract with Minnesota through 2026.

Joe Nelson

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) celebrates a defense stop during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Roster constructions continues to develop as the Minnesota Vikings eye long-term success and a piece of the puzzle for at least the next two seasons is defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who has reportedly agreed to a contract extension.

According NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Phillips and the Vikings are in agreement on a two-year extention "worth up to $19 million" with more than $13 million guaranteed. The extension means Phillips is under contract with the Vikings through 2026.

Phillips had one of Minnesota's five sacks on Daniel Jones in Sunday's 28-6 victory over the Giants. Overall, he wound up being the fourth highest-graded Vikings defender in the game, receiving a score of 80.3 in the victory.

