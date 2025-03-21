Report: Vikings 'have had discussions' with veteran QB Ryan Tannehill
The Minnesota Vikings have held discussions with veteran free agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill about a potential contract, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, though it doesn't appear a deal is imminent at this time.
Tannehill sat out the 2024 season after his tenure with the Tennessee Titans came to end following 2023. In 11 NFL seasons, Tannehill has thrown for 34,881 yards, 216 touchdowns and 115 picks between the Miami Dolphins and Titans.
The veteran quarterback's most successful seasons came in 2020 and 2021, when he led the Titans to 11-5 and 12-5 seasons, respectively. Tannehill has been named to one Pro Bowl and won the 2019 Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Minnesota is in need of a backup quarterback after Sam Darnold left for Seattle and Daniel Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Currently, J.J. McCarthy, whom the Vikings selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft, and Brett Rypien are the only two quarterbacks on the roster. McCarthy missed the entirety of the 2024 season with a meniscus injury, while Rypien has appeared in 10 games since entering the league in 2019. The Vikings have been looking for a veteran quarterback to pair alongside McCarthy, who appears set to take over as Minnesota's starter in 2025.