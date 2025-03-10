Report: Vikings re-signing punter Ryan Wright to one-year deal
The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $1.75 million with punter Ryan Wright on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Wright's deal for the 2025 season could reach up to $2 million with incentives.
Wright has been Minnesota's punter for the Kevin O'Connell era, playing all 17 games in each of the last three seasons. Last year, Wright punted 56 times, averaging 40.6 net yards per punt, including a long of 66 yards. Wright had 27 of his punts downed within the 20-yard line, which were 48% of his punts, and just five touchbacks (9%). He received a 72.3 punting grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF), which ranked 17th among the 39 punters evaluated by the organization.
The Vikings now have their punter secured for 2025, providing more clarity as the dominos of free agency begin to fall.