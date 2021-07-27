Report: Vikings and Rick Dennison Reach Agreement for Him to Remain With Team

Dennison will stick around with the franchise in some capacity.

We have a resolution to the Rick Dennison saga: the Vikings and the veteran coach have reached an agreement that allows him to remain with the team, according to Pro Football Talk.

Dennison will transition to a hands-off role as Senior Offensive Advisor, with Phil Rauscher taking over as Offensive Line Coach and Ben Steele coming on as the assistant OL coach, the Vikings announced.

This comes four days after the viral ESPN report that Dennison was out as Minnesota's offensive line coach and run game coordinator because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It came out later that day that he had not been fired by the Vikings at that point, with the team releasing a statement saying they were having ongoing discussions with Dennison.

Now we know he'll be sticking around in 2021, just in a different role that complies with league protocols.

"Basically, the Vikings and Rick Dennison have agreed that both sides will comply with whatever protocols apply, whether he's vaccinated or not," PFT tweeted.

Because Dennison is unvaccinated, he does not have Tier 1 status in the Vikings' facility and thus is unable to interact directly with players on the practice field, in meeting rooms, or elsewhere.

This is a compromise that works out for both parties.

