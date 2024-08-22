Report: Vikings sign former UFL offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga
The Vikings have reportedly signed former San Antonio Brahmas offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga ahead of their final preseason game on Saturday.
Filiaga appears to have confirmed on his social media page reports that he has signed a one-year deal with the Vikings.
Filiaga played in the United Football League (UFL) last season, where he started eight games for the Brahmas. He played 431 total snaps, 75.8% of which came at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he finished the season with a 51.9 overall grade.
His name might sound familiar because he finished his college football career in Minnesota playing for the Gophers. After five seasons at Michigan, he started 13 games at right guard for Minnesota in 2022. He has spent time with the Packers and Saints but has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.
With less than a week before NFL teams make roster cuts, this a move that will likely provide the Vikings with depth on the offensive line through the last week of practice.