Report: Vikings sign four players from 2025 NFL draft class
The Minnesota Vikings have signed four players they selected in the 2025 NFL draft — wide receiver Tai Felton, edge rusher Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, linebacker Kobe King and tight end Gavin Bartholomew — according to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling. First-round pick, offensive guard Donovan Jackson, is yet to be signed, per Goessling.
The Vikings selected Felton out of Maryland with the No. 102 overall pick in the third round of the draft; Ingram-Dawkins out of Georgia with the No. 139 overall pick in the fifth round; King out of Penn State with the No. 201 overall pick in the third round; and Bartholomew out of Pittsburgh with the No. 202 overall pick in the sixth round.
Jackson, whom they selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round, is yet to sign, however, it's likely only a matter of time before he joins the rest of the draft class and officially inks his rookie contract.