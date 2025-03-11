Report: Vikings sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen to three-year deal
The Vikings have splashed the cash to strengthen their defensive front by signing former Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a three-year, $60 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.
Allen, 30, was reportedly on a visit with the Vikings Monday before agreeing to terms to the deal early Tuesday. A two-time Pro Bowler, Allen spent eight seasons in Washington, who drafted him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 draft.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle adds some pass rushing talent to a defensive line that was in desperate need of it this offseason. Allen has registered 42.0 sacks and has earned 68+ PFF pass rushing grades in each of the past five seasons.
He missed significant time in 2024 after tearing his left pectoral muscle in Week 6, though he returned for the Commanders' playoff run to the NFC Championship game.