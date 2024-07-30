Report: Vikings sign veteran corner Fabian Moreau
The Vikings are signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Moreau, 30, was most recently with the Denver Broncos, where he appeared in 16 games, starting 11, during the 2023 season. He recorded one interception and five pass break ups for Denver last season.
Before his stint with the Broncos, Moreau spent a season with each of the Falcons and Giants in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He was a third-round draft pick by Washington in 2017 and spent four seasons there before joining the Falcons.
In seven seasons in the NFL, Moreau has recorded seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while primarily lining up as an outside corner.
Moreau will provide much-needed depth to an already extremely shorthanded Vikings cornerback group. A season-ending knee injury to Mekhi Blackmon, combined with Shaq Griffin’s hamstring injury, saw the Vikings utilizing Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, Duke Shelley, and Andrew Booth Jr. as their top four corners in training camp.