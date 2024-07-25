Report: Vikings signing former Texans cornerback Jacobi Francis
The Vikings are signing former Texans cornerback Jacobi Francis, according to Houston insider Aaron Wilson. This is a depth addition for Minnesota in the wake of Mekhi Blackmon's season-ending ACL injury on Wednesday.
Francis, 25, went undrafted out of Memphis in 2022 and was signed by the Texans. He appeared in five regular season games on special teams as a rookie. Francis was on Houston's practice squad last year before getting released in October. Now he'll look to potentially earn a spot on the Vikings' roster or practice squad.
A 5'11", 194-pound corner, Francis has practiced at both outside corner and in the slot. He joins the competition at the bottom of the Vikings' depth chart with players like Andrew Booth Jr., A.J. Green III, Jaylin Williams, and undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern. The team's top four corners seem to be Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, Akayleb Evans, and Duke Shelley.
Adding Francis doesn't mean the Vikings won't make more of a splash at the cornerback position eventually.