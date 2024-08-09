Report: Vikings trade Andrew Booth to Dallas for CB Nahshon Wright
The Andrew Booth Jr. era has come to an end in Minnesota.
ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported Friday that the Vikings have traded Booth to Dallas for cornerback Nahshon Wright. The official completion of the trade is pending physicals.
Wright, 25, was a third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 draft. The 6-foot-4 corner has appeared in 32 games, starting three, over the past three seasons for Dallas. He has one career interception.
Wright now looks to add depth to a cornerback room that is considered among the weakest units on the team, if not the entire NFL.
Booth was a second-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 draft. Injuries followed Booth from the college ranks to the pros as he appeared in just six games during his rookie season. He appeared in 17 games in 2023, starting just one, registering a 69.1 coverage grade according to PFF.
The former Clemson corner was among a 2022 Vikings draft class that has so far struggled to make any significant impact on the roster.
Wright jones a cornerback room that has been devastated by the death of rookie Khyree Jackson and the season-ending ACL tear suffered by second-year corner Mehki Blackmon.