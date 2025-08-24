Report: Vikings trade Sam Howell to Eagles, sign Carson Wentz

Trade! The #Vikings are trading QB Sam Howell to the #Eagles, per me and @TomPelissero.



It’s a 5th in 2026 and 7th in 2027 to MIN, while PHI Howell and 6th in 2026. Minnesota, which recently hosted Carson Wentz on a visit, now has a QB opening. And Philly gets more QB depth. pic.twitter.com/LSLeYhMRPg