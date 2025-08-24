Report: Vikings trade Sam Howell to Eagles, sign Carson Wentz
The Vikings are trading quarterback Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. In a subsequent move, they've signed veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, according to multiple reports.
After acquiring Howell from the Commanders via trade during draft week, he had an up-and-down preseason. Undrafted free agent (UDFA) rookie Max Brosmer outperformed him, so Minnesota has now made a change in its quarterback room.
Both moves could mean Brosmer has earned a spot on the 53-man roster, but Brett Rypien could also factor in. Wentz last played with the Chiefs in 2024 and the Rams in 2023, so he'll now give Minnesota another veteran backup with starting experience.
Signs point towards the team wanting to keep Brosmer as a reserve over Rypien, but having your top quarterbacks with zero starting experience is a recipe for disaster. The Howell experiement clearly did not work, but Minnesota was able to still recoup some draft capital. Wentz has only started two games since 2022, but he immediately becomes a veteran pressence in the Vikings' quarterback room.
The Vikings have now acquired a 2026 fifth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick, 2027 sixth-rounder and 2027 seventh-rounder via trade in the last week to presumably use as ammo to acquire a veteran wide receiver before Week 1 against the Bears.