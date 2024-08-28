Richter, Carter, Tonyan among 17 signed to Vikings' practice squad
The Vikings have signed 17 players to their initial practice squad for the 2024 season, the team announced on Wednesday. The group includes a few veterans and a bunch of promising young players who didn't quite make the 53-man roster on Tuesday.
Here's the list:
* OLB Bo Richter
* OLB Andre Carter II
* DT Jonah Williams
* CB Nahshon Wright
* CB Jaylin Williams
* S Bobby McCain
* LB Dallas Gant
* RB Myles Gaskin
* RB DeWayne McBride
* G Tyrese Robinson
* OL Henry Byrd
* WR Lucky Jackson
* WR Jeshaun Jones
* WR Thayer Thomas
* TE Robert Tonyan
* TE N’Keal Harry
* TE Sammis Reyes
The Vikings get a 17th player on their PS because Reyes is part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program and thus does not count towards the 16-man maximum.
These players, who were all with the Vikings during training camp, will provide valuable depth moving forward. They have the potential to be elevated to the active roster on game day or potentially sign with the 53-man roster at some point down the line.
Among the names that stand out are Richter and Carter, who are intriguing developmental prospects at outside linebacker. The same goes for Wright at cornerback, Gant at linebacker, and Jones at wide receiver. Robinson could be useful depth at guard.
Gaskin, Tonyan, McCain, and Jonah Williams are all vets with plenty of NFL experience. They could factor into the mix at their respective positions throughout the year, especially as injuries inevitably occur.
Some notable players not on the Vikings' practice squad? Kene Nwangwu, who was claimed by the Saints, and Lewis Cine, who signed with the Jets' PS. 2023 fifth-rounder Jaquelin Roy is also headed elsewhere.