Ring doorbell catches Vikings' Cam Bynum singing Christmas carols
Cam Bynum knows the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.
A Ring doorbell camera recently captured footage of the Minnesota Vikings safety and a cappella group Careless Vibez singing some Christmas carols on a snowy night, offering some holiday fun and gifts to the neighborhood.
Careless Vibez previously posted videos on their Instagram of their Christmas caroling expedition with Bynum, who noted in the video he was trying to blend in and see if anyone would notice that he's not the most adept singer of the group.
In another video Bynum posted, he joins the group to sing some carols for employees at a Chick-fil-A.
Cam Bynum: professional football player, celebration coordinator and apparently, a pretty good Christmas caroler, too.