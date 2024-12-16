Sam Darnold 'not focused' on chance at big offseason contract
In the middle of a career year, a resurgent Sam Darnold says he isn't thinking ahead to the offseason, when he could potentially cash in on a life-changing contract.
Darnold, speaking to ESPN ahead of a big Monday night clash with the Bears, said that he's "not focused on that at all." That, being a big offseason contract after the best season of his professional career.
Through13 games, Darnold has thrown for 3,299 yards and 28 touchdowns, both career highs, while tossing ten picks, none of which have come in the previous four games. More importantly though, the 27-year-old has the Vikings sitting at 11-2 with the potential for an NFC North crown and the best record in the conference still up for grabs with four games remaining.
"I'm really stuck in the moment. I think that's the best way to approach that, to just be where my feet are," Darnold said.
Darnold is playing on a one-year, $10-million deal he signed with the team in March. Originally meant to be a bridge quarterback until rookie J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, is ready to play.
The starring season comes after a turbulant start to his career after being taken No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2018. Darnold went 13-25 in New York, throwing for 8,097 yards 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions over parts of three seasons before the Jets shipped him off to Carolina.
After two similarly down seasons with the Panthers, Darnold headed West to be the backup for 49ers QB Brock Purdy in 2023.
"It's special," said Darnold of his revival. "To be honest, I really haven't had a ton of time to think about it, think about my journey and where I'm at now because we really are just taking it one game at a time. I'm really trying to be stuck in the moment. But it's special. This team that I'm on, the teammates that I have in that locker room, the coaches that I have that are able to put together such great game plans for us every single week and put us in great positions, it's a special group to be a part of."
Darnold credits his support system and the one day at a time mantra for keeping him focused during the six-year stretch of struggles to begin his pro career.
"The biggest thing was just doing exactly what I do now and just taking it one game at a time. One moment at a time, really," said Darnold. "Whether it's Wednesday practice, Thursday you're moving onto third down, Friday red zone. Just continuing to stack really good days. Obviously, my time in New York, my time in Carolina, those days, on Sundays, sometimes didn't go our way but that is what it is. Sometimes that's going to happen in the NFL. Even as a young player, being able to understand that, it really helped me move forward and I learned a ton about myself, about just how resilient I really am."
Darnold's resilience has been tested at times this season. In Week 10, against a two-win Jaguars side, Darnold threw three interceptions in easily the worst game of his Vikings tenure. Minnesota managed to squeak out a 12-7 victory and move on.
Darnold moved on in a big way, helping the Vikings go 4-0 in the next four games, throwing 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions, including a five-touchdown performance in Week 14 against the Falcons.
"I think it validated a ton of hard work, not only myself but our entire team puts in and that we've put in ever since April, starting here in OTAs. Just all the hard work that we've put in through that time and it's awesome to see that hard work come to fruition in a game like that," Darnold said of the Falcons game. "That's just one game and for us. We're always, kind of, worried about that single game and then after that, it's like, 'OK, what's next?'"
As for what's next, the Vikings host the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football. With a win, the Vikings could draw even with the Lions, who lost a barn burner to the Bills on Sunday, at the top of the division and conference — and set the stage for what could be a crazy battle for the No. 1 overall seed between the Viking, Lions and Eagles.