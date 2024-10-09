Sam Darnold to lead USC out of the tunnel against Penn State
Sam Darnold will be using his weekend off of playing quarterback for the Vikings to return to college.
The USC Trojans announced that the Vikings QB will be returning to where he played college ball to lead the Trojans as their "Tunnel Captain" ahead of their matchup with No. 4 Penn State this weekend.
Darnold spent two seasons as the Trojans starter from 2016 to 2017. He threw for 7,229 yards, 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 27 games at USC. He played well enough as a freshman and sophomore to be selected as the No. 3 overall pick by the Jets in the 2018 NFL draft.
With the Vikings this season, Darnold has guided the way to a 5-0 record. He has completed 63.5% of his passes while throwing for 1,111 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Darnold was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.
The Trojans dropped out of the top-25 after losing 24-17 to the Minnesota Gophers this past weekend.
The Vikings are on their bye week and return to action at U.S. Bank Stadium with a big NFC North battle against the Lions on Oct. 20.