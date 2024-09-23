Sam Darnold's MRI reveals no structural damage, expected to play vs. Packers
Vikings QB Sam Darnold's MRI on Monday revealed a "knee bruise and no structural damage," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He isn't expected to miss any time.
That's massive news for the Vikings, who were holding their breath a bit after Darnold went down on an awkward low hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Texans. He missed one play while being checked out in the medical tent, but was able to return to the field and finish the game. Afterwards, he said he felt good but would know more after further evaluation.
Given what happened to J.J. McCarthy in August, it was understandable if Vikings fans were nervously awaiting a Darnold update on Monday. Fortunately, the news is good for Minnesota's resurgent quarterback, who leads the NFL with eight passing touchdowns through three weeks.
Darnold should be good to go for next Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field, where he'll try to help the Vikings get to 4-0.